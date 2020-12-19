Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. 5,204,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,959 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 495,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

