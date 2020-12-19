Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Perion Network Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Perion Network in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PERI. BidaskClub raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Perion Network stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 471.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

