Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 769.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 246,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

