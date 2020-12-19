Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $603,658.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,612,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

