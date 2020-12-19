Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

RNST opened at $32.92 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Renasant by 18.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 251.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

