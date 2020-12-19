Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.
RNST opened at $32.92 on Friday. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at $870,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Renasant by 18.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 251.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
