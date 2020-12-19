Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

