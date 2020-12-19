Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.13.
Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
