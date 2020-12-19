Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.42. Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 42,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Get Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) alerts:

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.