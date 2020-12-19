Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Redfin alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDFN. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,652. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Redfin by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Redfin by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.