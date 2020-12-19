Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 5.7%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.45 and last traded at $121.63. Approximately 479,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 369,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.11.

A number of analysts have commented on RETA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,543,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after buying an additional 117,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

