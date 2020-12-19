RealChain Hits Market Cap of $104,090.34 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $104,090.34 and approximately $4,772.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00056485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00374844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001968 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,350,683 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

