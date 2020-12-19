(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded at ABN Amro

ABN Amro upgraded shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of (RDS.A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:RDS.A opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

