Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Raymond James by 512.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

