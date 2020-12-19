Raymond James Increases Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $19.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAGDF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

CAGDF stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

