Rate3 One Day Trading Volume Tops $552,744.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, BitForex and DEx.top. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $532,119.68 and approximately $552,744.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00397342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.45 or 0.02502890 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, DDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

