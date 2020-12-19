Rarible Achieves Market Cap of $2.48 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00012127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $856,870.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.55 or 0.00742875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00368927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00075382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00118600 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.