Rapidz Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 76.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $20,023.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00137922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00771374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00201226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00382039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00123766 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

