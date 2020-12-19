Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00143508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.48 or 0.00772587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00209300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00078975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00124420 BTC.

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

