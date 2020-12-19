Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

