Radium Price Tops $1.27 (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Radium has traded up 101.5% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00005324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radium has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $396,587.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00011974 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,192,065 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,255 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

