Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radiant Logistics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08.

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 29.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 22.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

