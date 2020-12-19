Quinsam Capital (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Stock Price Up 29.2%

Shares of Quinsam Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) were up 29.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QCAAF)

There is no company description available for Quinsam Capital Corp.

