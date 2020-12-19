Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $681,337.51 and $4,999.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.