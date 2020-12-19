Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits Market Cap of $12.46 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $55,681.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017798 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012453 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034172 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,844,914 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

