Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Director John Fichthorn Acquires 18,800 Shares

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Director John Fichthorn acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $116,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,893.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QMCO opened at $6.47 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quantum by 55.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.