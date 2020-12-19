Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank Sells 2,382 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.86. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

