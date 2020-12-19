Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.09. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,547,884 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.16.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

