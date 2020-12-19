QuadrantProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $21,865.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00143922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00777666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00209903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00124758 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

