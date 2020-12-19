Qredit 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $395.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market cap of $200,104.75 and $395.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001716 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

