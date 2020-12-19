Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

TSE LIF opened at C$34.52 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

