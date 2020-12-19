Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2023 earnings at $11.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

