Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Esquire Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $20.75 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

