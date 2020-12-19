Pundi X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.38 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $48.70 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00384197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

