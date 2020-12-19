Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

