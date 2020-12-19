Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.24% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 2,581.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -215.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

