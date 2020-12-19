Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $101.43 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

