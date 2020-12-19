Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

