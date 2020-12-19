Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

