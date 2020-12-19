Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,801 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:PK opened at $17.04 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.84.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

