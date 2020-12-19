Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,430 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

