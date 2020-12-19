Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) vs. Visa (NYSE:V) Head to Head Review

Protocall Technologies (OTCMKTS:PCLI) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protocall Technologies and Visa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visa $22.98 billion 17.92 $12.08 billion $5.44 38.84

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Protocall Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Protocall Technologies has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Protocall Technologies and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protocall Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 5 24 0 2.83

Visa has a consensus price target of $220.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Protocall Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Protocall Technologies and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protocall Technologies N/A N/A N/A Visa 51.37% 40.65% 16.14%

Summary

Visa beats Protocall Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories. The company also uses its solutions to provide outsourced fulfillment services to Web retailers whereby digital media product orders are electronically routed to the company for on-demand production and shipment to the retailer's customer. Protocall Technologies Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Panama City Beach, Florida.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

