Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TARA opened at $25.34 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.76). Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blaine Davis bought 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,043.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 351,481 shares of company stock worth $5,886,044 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.