Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.