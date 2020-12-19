Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
Shares of PTGX stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.
