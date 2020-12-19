Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

