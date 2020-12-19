ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 16,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

