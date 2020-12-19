ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.92

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.92 and traded as high as $82.41. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 56,685 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92.

Get ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.