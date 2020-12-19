PRiVCY (PRIV) 1-Day Volume Tops $58.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 35.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. PRiVCY has a market cap of $30,468.17 and approximately $58.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00080866 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013880 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.