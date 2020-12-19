PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) & Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Head-To-Head Analysis

PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PreVu has a beta of -15.73, indicating that its share price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordstrom has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PreVu and Nordstrom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom $15.52 billion 0.31 $496.00 million $3.37 8.94

Nordstrom has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Nordstrom shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of PreVu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nordstrom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PreVu and Nordstrom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreVu N/A N/A N/A Nordstrom -4.57% -77.24% -3.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PreVu and Nordstrom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordstrom 4 9 3 0 1.94

Nordstrom has a consensus target price of $27.35, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. Given Nordstrom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordstrom is more favorable than PreVu.

Summary

Nordstrom beats PreVu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals. As of May 5, 2020, the company operated operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; 3 Jeffrey boutiques; 2 clearance stores; 5 Trunk Club clubhouses; and 5 Nordstrom Local service hubs. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

