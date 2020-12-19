Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 740,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13,899.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 417,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 179.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 247,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 198.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 227,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

