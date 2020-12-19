Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

