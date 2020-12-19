Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.
NYSE PBH opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.