Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.